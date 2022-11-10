Razorlight Announced New Dates For The “Best Of” UK tour in 2023

Razorlight has announced details of the 2023 UK tour — see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here.

Indie icons of the 00s, who reunited with their original line-up consisting of Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows, Bjorn Ogren and Carl Dalemo, are going to release a new Greatest Hits compilation – Razorwhat? The Best Of Razorlight” — December 9 at EMI.

After its release, they will hit the road next April, starting in Birmingham at the O2 Academy.

This will be followed by concerts in Leeds, Glasgow, Nottingham and other locations before the tour ends at London’s Brixton Academy on April 29.

See the full list of dates below. Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 GMT on Friday, November 18, here.

APRIL 2023

14 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

15 – Newcastle, NX

17 – Leeds, O2 Academy

18 – Glasgow, Barrowland

19 – Manchester, Albert Hall

21 – Nottingham, Rock City

22 – Norwich, UEA

23 – Sheffield, Leadmill

25 – Oxford, O2 Academy

26 – Bristol, O2 Academy

28 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

29 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Along with the biggest hits of their entire career, the band’s new album Best Of will include two new songs, one of which — “You Are Entering The Human Heart” — has already been released.

The band is also the hero of the new documentary Fall To Pieces. The upcoming film directed by Ben Lowe will tell the “untold story” of the band, which formed in London in 2002. Its name was inspired by the title of Razorlight’s 2006 single “Before I Fall To Pieces”.

Speaking about his decision to reconcile after 11 years away from the movie trailer, Burrows says, “If I don’t, I think I’ll probably think about it until the end of time. I don’t know… the last Johnny I knew was Johnny [in] 2009. Today it seems incredibly surreal to me — I have no idea what to expect.”

In a review of “Fall To Pieces,” NME wrote, “Borrell and Burroughs’ love-hate relationship is at the center of the film. In many ways, it’s no different from Matt and Luke Goss’ fateful bromance in the 2019 Bros documentary After The Screaming Stops, and at times it’s almost as cringe-worthy and David Brent-like.

“However, when Borrell and Burrows finally reunite after 11 years of silence, it’s a really touching moment. Everyone admits to past insecurities, and they finally clarify the situation.”