RazerCon 2020 where new products will be introduced

The company says the RazerCon event will host new product launches and game previews. At this point, the event, which will start with the keynote speech of Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan, will also be ready to showcase their games such as Romero Games, Perfect World and Paradox Interactive.

What will be featured at Razer’s online event, RazerCon 2020?

The announcement published by Razer specifically mentions the Empire of Sin and Torchlight 3 games. According to the information on the company’s website, an “in-depth look” of Empire of Sin and a “special content premiere” for Torchlight 3 will take place during the event. In addition, exclusive content showcases from Razer’s technology partners such as Intel, NVIDIA and Western Digital will also be showcased at RazerCon 2020.

Razer also says that RazerCon 2020 will be the world’s first RGB lighting responsive live stream. Speaking about the event, Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan stated that they see RazerCon as an opportunity to celebrate games and the Razer community as they set a new standard for online events.

Various gifts will also be distributed to viewers who watch RazerCon 2020 live, which will start at 19:00 on Saturday, October 10. Among these gifts to be distributed to the audience with the draw, there are Razer products such as game beta keys, Razer gear and hardware, Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop.



