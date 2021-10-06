Razer X Genshin Impact: This Is The New Collection Of Gaming Peripherals With Chairs

Razer: Accessories and peripherals company Razer begins a collaboration with miHoyo with various accessories for gamers based on the popular F2P. Razer, the popular company specialized in gaming peripherals, has presented together with miHoYo a new collection of accessories for gamers inspired by Genshin Impact, the popular free to play action RPG video game available on PC, consoles and mobiles. Thus, both brands have joined forces to present a collection of official Genshin Impact products, including gaming chairs, mouse pads, mice and more, as well as Razer Chroma RGB integration and a custom THX gaming profile.

Genshin Impact x Razer: new collection

Thus, those fans and regular players of Genshin Impact, the successful miHoYo video game available on PC, PS4, PS5 and iOS and Android phones (and soon on Nintendo Switch), will be able to get hold of various products customized with the Genshin brand and characters. Impact, including gaming chairs, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and more. Among the most outstanding products we find the Razer Iskur X chair, the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro mouse or the Razer Goliathus Speed ​​mouse pad,

On the other hand, with each accessory or product in the collection several codes are included that Genshin Impact players can redeem in the video game itself. These codes include various rewards for the game. Additionally, Genshin Impact integrates into THX Spatial Audio with the ability to create custom game profiles, confirming 7.1 surround audio as well.

Lastly, Razer will offer its users the ability to create their own prototypes through Razer Customs; so much so, that each player will be able to create their own accessories or peripherals of the brand, with individual and personalized designs. Do not hesitate to consult more details about this collaboration through the following link.

Recently, Razer presented its novelties such as the Kaira headphones, the Wolverine V2 controller and its custom charging bases for Xbox controllers. Don’t miss all the Genshin Impact news in our news section dedicated to the game of miHoYo.