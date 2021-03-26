Razer will produce the ‘gaming mask’ with RGB lights

Razer has confirmed that it will even manufacture a smart mask in the N95 standard that features RGB lights. Called Project Hazel, the product was presented at CES 2021 as a concept, but it will become a reality, according to the company’s CEO, Min-Liang Tan.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, the executive said that the manufacturer of gaming products intends to take the project off the ground. “We will continue to make it a reality and sell the smart mask,” said the Razer commander.

According to Min-Liang Tan, the smart mask will be another option to protect yourself during the pandemic. The executive considers the project “relevant” and useful during the current scenario, in which vaccination against covid-19 has already started, but the disease is still taking thousands of lives daily.

“We are going to make it happen and I think that all of us, unfortunately, will be wearing masks for a long time,” said the executive.

Protection and style

Razer’s Hazel Project promises to draw consumers’ attention by combining protection and style. The N95 mask is reusable and includes a ventilation system to facilitate breathing during use.

The construction of the device also includes transparent plastic with resistance to water and scratches, which allows to see the user’s lips. The product also has microphones to make the voice more audible when using the protection.

The company’s mask was presented in white and black, with both models featuring RGB LEDs and internal lighting, which is automatically activated in dark environments. As with other branded products, colored lights can be customized with the Razer Chroma system.

To date, Razer has not revealed the price or release date for the Hazel Project mask. It is worth mentioning that the company will have to request permission from health agencies and submit the device for testing before carrying out mass production.