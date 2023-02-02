In short: Razer has announced its lightest wireless gaming mouse to date. The Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition is equipped with a Focus Pro 30K optical sensor (30,000 dpi) and uses Razer’s own 3rd generation optical mouse switches designed for 90 million clicks.

With the new pointer, according to Barry Ooi, head of Razer’s PC gaming division, the company has gone beyond its usual design process to consider alternative materials and industrial designs. They settled on a magnesium alloy exoskeleton chassis modeled after the popular Viper Mini.

Razer stated that the use of injection molding techniques allowed further weight reduction without compromising durability or comfort. During production, the exoskeleton is polished and goes through a passivation process to help it resist corrosion before applying a coat of paint.

It also features HyperPolling wireless connectivity with a true 4000 Hz polling rate, supports tracking speeds of up to 750 inches per second, and can be fully charged in less than 90 minutes thanks to 2C charging speed. By the way, battery life is estimated to be up to 60 hours with HyperSpeed wireless connectivity.

Other notable features include a right-hand design and five programmable buttons with built-in memory. The scroll wheel doesn’t tilt, and you won’t find RGB backlighting here. The latter is probably for the best, as it already looks amazing.

In general, the mouse weighs only 49 grams (about 1.73 ounces) without a charging cable and has dimensions of 119 mm (length) x 62 mm (width) x 39 mm (height). For those who keep score: it is 12 grams lighter than the standard Viper Mini.

The Viper Mini Signature Edition comes with a pre-paired HyperPolling key, a set of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 mouse legs, two sets of sticky mouse tapes, two alcohol pads for preparation and a microfiber cleaning cloth, as well as a two-meter Speedflex Type-C cable. for charging and wired use. Your purchase is additionally accompanied by a three-year extended warranty.

The price is set at $279.99, and availability is scheduled for February 11 exclusively on the Razer website.