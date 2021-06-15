Razer Raptor 27 Gaming Monitor Refreshed With FreeSync Premium

Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor is refreshed with FreeSync Premium support, low frame rate compensation for smoother gaming experience, 165 Hz refresh rate and THX certification. THX certification promises better color, tone and image accuracy. Just like the 2019 Razer Raptor 27, this model is compatible with Nvidia G-Sync. In addition, the 27-inch matte QHD IPS panel covers 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

The new Razer Raptor 27 will be available in the third quarter of the year. The monitor’s price tag in the US will say $799.99. It should be noted that this is $100 more than the selling price of the previous version. Considering the improvements Razer has made, this is said to be not surprising.

It can be easily said that it is difficult to leave the Razer Raptor 27 behind in terms of design. Featuring a durable aluminum base, the Razer Raptor 27 can be rotated 90 degrees to facilitate cable management.

The company is also offering a VESA adapter with the new Razer Raptor 27. This adapter, which can be integrated into the previous model, will also be released in the third quarter. You will also have to pay $100 for the VESA adapter.

The new Razer Raptor 27 has the same inputs as the previous version. HDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort v1.4, USB-C with DisplayPort support, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 inputs and 3.5 mm. The headphone jack is available on the Razer Raptor 27.