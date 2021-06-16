Razer Presents Its Hardware News At E3 2021: Headphones

Razer: The well-known gaming accessories brand has presented headphones with Ubisoft, the new Razer Blade 14 laptop and the Raptor 27 monitor with THX. Razer, the well-known gaming hardware and accessories brand, has shared its news as part of E3 2021, presenting three products especially suitable for the most demanding gamers. So much so, that the new Blackshark V2 Pro Six Siege Special Edition headphones created with Ubisoft, the new ultimate gaming laptop with AMD, the Razer Blade 14, and the new Raptor 27 monitor, the world’s first PC monitor, are here. THX certified.

All the news from Razer at E3 2021

Let’s start with the new Razer Blackshark V2 Pro Six Siege Special Edition, created in collaboration with Ubisoft, the perfect esports headset for a game with millions of users like Six Siege. In addition, they have been redesigned with an attractive design based on Six Siege with striking stitching and orange tones. Key features include 50mm Razer TriForce Titanium drivers for brilliant sound with rich highs and powerful bass, THX Spatial Audio for pinpoint positional accuracy, and a Discord-certified Razer HyperClear removable microphone. Available in July for 199.99 euros.

We continue with the new Razer Blade 14 laptop, the world’s most powerful 14-inch gaming laptop with an 8-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics for laptops, and a Quad HD 165Hz screen, all included in the chassis. world’s most compact 14-inch. To achieve this milestone, the Blade 14 uses Razer’s unique vapor chamber cooling solution, replacing the inefficient heat pipe systems used by other gaming notebooks on the market.

The set is completed by a Razer Chroma RGB backlit keyboard, two speakers on each side that are tuned through THX Spatial Audio technology, for enjoyment of games, movies or music. On the sides of the Blade 14 are a host of ports, including two 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports and much more. Now available for 1,999.99 euros.