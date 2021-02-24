Razer offers the Kiyo Pro webcam with professional quality

The gaming hardware brand presents its new webcam with 1080p resolution at 60 FPS and the best image quality under any lighting condition.

Razer, the well-known brand of accessories and gaming hardware, has presented its new Kiyo Pro webcam, a new professional quality webcam for video conferencing thanks to its advanced features, such as a resolution of up to 1080p at 60 FPS, offering great results under any lighting condition. All this for a recommended price of 209.99 euros, already available in the Razer online store and in specialized stores during this first quarter of 2021.

And it is that the new Razer Kiyo Pro webcam features an ultra-sensitive CMOS sensor with TARVIS technology to offer professional-level image quality, all to offer the best results in video conferences and streaming. “For video conferencing and streaming alike, smooth and crisp video quality in all lighting conditions is vital to the experience,” said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit.

“The Razer Kiyo Pro, with its fantastic low light performance, is ideal for those who work from home and want to impress their clients and co-workers, as well as for streamers who want to entertain their audience with a brilliant image. and vibrant “, they conclude from Razer.

The new Kiyo Pro features the advanced Type 1 / 2.8 CMOS sensor with STARVIS technology, a backlit pixel technology used in surveillance camera CMOS sensors to create high-quality images from visible and near infrared light regions. Below we detail the different technical characteristics of the Razer Kiyo Pro.

Camera Specifications

Connection type: USB3.0

Image resolution: 2.1 megapixels

Video resolution: 1080p at 60/30 / 24FPS / 720p at 60FPS / 480p at 30FPS / 360p at 30FPS

Video encoding: H.264 codec

Still Image Resolution: 1920×1080

Customization of image quality settings: Yes

Diagonal Field of View (FOV): 103º, 90º, 80º

Focus Type: Automatic

Mounting options: L-shaped joint and tripod (not included)

Cable length: 1.5 meter stranded cable

Microphone Specifications

Channels: Stereo

Audio codec: 16bit 48KHz

Polar patterns: Omnidirectional

Sensitivity: -38dB