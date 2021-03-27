Razer Kraken V3 X gaming headset launched

Razer, the first company that comes to mind when it comes to gaming equipment, has released the Kraken V3 X player headset, which its users have been waiting for a long time. The headset is now released potentially to withstand longer gaming sessions.

While the lightweight gaming headset provides an exciting gaming experience, it has been announced that its main purpose is designed for the comfort of the user.

Razer Kraken V3 X with HyperClear Cardioid microphone out of the box

The product was launched with a soft headband and covered in foam and fabrics providing comfort to the ears. Gamers who want to enjoy their games comfortably and without any negative effects for longer periods of time, can choose Razer’s Kraken V3 X headset for comfort.

The Kraken V3 X gaming headset is designed with the latest technology using TriForce 40mm drivers, 7.1 Surround sound and Razer’s signature HyperClear Cardioid microphone. The company claims that the audio capacity of the gaming headset will provide a good gaming experience whenever it is used, even for long periods.

The headset can be connected via USB and computer games are compatible with PlayStation 4, but Kraken V3 X is not compatible with the Xbox game console; welcomes us with its wired structure.

The design of the Kraken V3 X also reflects a remarkable aesthetic appeal. It features Razer’s Chroma RGB and provides the capacity to highlight tens of millions of colors with a clear view. You can find this gaming headset, which has a price tag of $ 70, on Razer’s own website.