Razer Kishi game controller has iPhone support!

For mobile game enthusiasts, it is important to have a high-level experience on phones. At this point, the mobile game controllers that we come across really attract attention. At this point, Razer, which is one of the brands that the players know closely, was announced on Twitter. Razer Kishi game controller for iPhone has arrived!

When is the Razer Kishi game controller for iPhone on sale?

Razer announced the availability of support for the Kishi game controller for iPhone on Twitter. In the post made exactly:

Razer Kishi for iOS is now available. Level up with our award-winning universal controller designed to bring console-level control to your mobile games. And with Apple Arcade, enjoy over 100 incredibly fun games, all with no ads or in-app purchases. ” he is writing.

The Razer Kishi for iOS is now available. Level up with our award-winning universal controller, designed to bring console-level control to your mobile gaming. And with Apple Arcade, enjoy 100+ incredibly fun games, all with no ads and no in-app purchases. https://t.co/NJ2SKMQlRf pic.twitter.com/NDDuLTyaG8 — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) September 16, 2020

The Kishi controller for Android, which the company has just released in June, is known to attract attention with features such as wireless connectivity and long-lasting charging. Razer describes this device as console-level control, and months later an iOS-powered version is coming.

Razer’s game controller is compatible with iPhone 6 Plus and higher iPhones. The device, which enables to easily turn iPhones into a Switch-like console, will also be available from Apple’s online and physical stores starting September 22 with a price tag of $ 99.



