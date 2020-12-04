Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro headset introduced

Razer Hammerhead has unveiled its new fully wireless headset called True Wireless Pro. Hammerhead True Wireless Pro manages to attract attention with its improved microphones, new in-ear design, customizable touch controls, renewed charging case and increased battery life.

7 different ear tips will be included in the box of the new Hammerhead. In this way, Razer aims for users to find the most comfortable design for their ears. Three of these tips are made of silicone and three of them are super silicone pairs. A pair of Comfy foam tips are also offered.

A good fit of the ear tips is critical to the good functioning of Razer’s hybrid active noise cancellation system. There are noise canceling microphones on both the outside and inside of the earpiece that analyze the sound. Passive sound insulation also supports this feature. With Razer’s mobile application, it is possible to adjust the headset related settings.

Hammerhead True Wireless Pro has a 4-hour battery life. When the active noise canceling feature is working, this period is slightly lower. With the charging box, this time is up to 20 hours.



