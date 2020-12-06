Razer Hammerhead Bluetooth headsets become official

Razer has just made the updated version of the Hammerhead Bluetooth wireless headphones official, allowing the market to have a TWS option focused on the gamer audience, which is the company’s most focused niche. The product allows an expansion of the company’s portfolio to end 2020 with yet another novelty.

The design to be adopted by the manufacturer was no longer a secret for fans, as a recent leak revealed all the visual details about the product, making only the specifications and the price kept for the day of the launch.

The new pair of headphones follows the in-ear format, something that ends up being important for the main differential made available by Razer for it: active noise cancellation, as well as sound reproduction with high fidelity, making the immersion of the user is complete.

Despite being wireless, the company says that, like other accessories produced by the brand, it focuses on the gamer audience. Being an interesting option for those who make gambling a daily routine, in addition to being able to control the voice assistant of the cell phone, whether Android or iOS, by the accessory.

Another point of the product that deserves to be highlighted is the fact that it has IPX4 certification, allowing it to be used in internal and external physical activities, since it has a layer of protection against sweat and splashing water, something very interesting for those who do not like to take off the headphones no second.

In addition to the headphones, Razer is also providing a cover for charging the product, which already has a high durability battery, ensuring even more hours of autonomy to listen to music and play without worry. The Razer Hammerhead is being marketed for the suggested price of € 209.99, while the loader cover can be purchased for € 34.99.

For the time being it is only possible to purchase the product on the official website of the manufacturer, but it should reach authorized dealers throughout the month.



