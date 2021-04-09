Razer Gold offers more than R $ 5 million in cashback

Razer Gold: In a statement sent to the press, Razer Gold (Razer’s credit brand) announced that it will offer more than R $ 5 million in cashback to those who make purchases of at least R $ 60. The promotion is valid until the 14th April or while stocks last.

It was mentioned that participants will receive part of what they spend on whatever they want, including Steam, Free Fire, Valorant, League of Legends credits or any of the more than 33,000 games that accept Razer Gold as a form of payment.

The creation of an account on Razer Gold is free and offers R $ 30 right away in the first recharge above R $ 60 during the period of this event. Those who have an account earn R $ 60 back on purchases over R $ 300 and R $ 6 on purchases between R $ 60 and R $ 300. Another advantage for registered users is that they can receive bonuses daily during the campaign and the credits automatically enter their accounts.