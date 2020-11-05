Razer Gold announces Black November promotion

November is synonymous with Black Friday, and Razer took the opportunity to announce its Black November, offering a good chance of winning its products. To compete, just have a Razer Gold account, live in Brazil and be a consumer of Razer’s unified virtual credit, making a minimum recharge of R $ 50!

You also need to follow the Razer Gold profile on Instagram and Facebook, and that’s where the fun begins: take a picture of your current gamer station and post it with the hashtag #RazerGoldGameStation, also marking the @razergoldbrasil profile until the 30th from November.

Everyone who meets these requirements will compete for a complete kit with Deathadder V2 mouse, Razer Blackshark V2, Razer Huntsman Elite keyboard, Razer Gigantus V2 XXL mousepad, Razer Mercenary Backpack and Tarok Essentials Razer Edition chair. Ufa!

The winner will be chosen by Razer Gold and will receive everything at his address within 15 working days until the end of the promotion. If you want to know more about the contest, just visit the Razer Gold website. Are you going to participate? Comment below!



