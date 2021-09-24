Razer Gaming News: Kaira X Headset, Wolverine V2 Controller

Razer Gaming: The well-known gaming accessories brand presents its new range of headphones for PCs and consoles along with a new blank remote control and charging bases. Razer, the well-known brand specialized in gaming accessories for PCs and consoles, has presented its new range of products aimed at the most demanding users with the new Kaira X headphones for Xbox and PlayStation, the Karia White Edition and Kaira Pro White Edition headphones for Xbox , and the Wolverine V2 White Edition controller, also for Xbox. Likewise, the fast-charging dock for Xbox controllers has been announced in a multi-color format.

Razer Kaira Headset for Consoles and PC

“With the new Kaira X headsets, gamers now have more options to choose the perfect gaming headset for Xbox, PlayStation or PC,” said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit. And with the new vibrant color palette of the Kaira X earbuds and fast-charging docks, as well as the sleek white colors of the Kaira, Kaira Pro, and the Wolverine V2 controller, gamers can be as bold and brilliant as your hardware ”.

Thus, the new Kaira X for Xbox and PlayStation use the same 50mm Razer TriForce drivers for high-quality gaming audio. In-game chat will be crystal clear thanks to the flexible, helmet-mounted Razer HyperClear cardioid microphone with a focused sound pickup pattern to exclude unwanted background noise. Compatible with consoles, PC and mobiles through the 3.5mm minijack cable, they are available in black and white, in addition to the colors Shock Blue, Pulse Red, and Electric Volt. The new Kaira X headphones are now available for 69.99 euros.

In addition to the Kaira X, the Kaira and Kaira Pro headphones have also been presented along with the Wolverine V2 controller, all of them in white. Featuring Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers and a Razer HyperClear supercardioid microphone, the Kaira Pro headphones deliver stellar audio performance without wires thanks to Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth 5.0 connections, for low-latency, drop-free gaming audio. for Xbox Series X | S consoles and mobile devices. Now available for 109.99 euros and 159.99 euros, respectively.