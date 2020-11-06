Razer Book 13, the first laptop for the mainstream market

This Thursday (5th), Razer announced its first notebook for the mainstream market, the Razer Book 13. Despite emphasizing productivity, this did not prevent the device from inheriting features from models dedicated to gaming, such as a backlit keyboard RGB, for example. According to the company, the function will also be useful for anyone who will use it for work.

Simple in appearance only

The Razer Book 13 looks simple at first, but the equipment has advanced features, “copied” from its gamers-oriented brothers. The laptop is available in two versions: one with LCD IPS screen, and Full HD + resolution, and another with touchscreen, which can have resolution up to UHD + (3,840 x 2,400 pixels), both 13.4 inches and 16 aspect ratio : 10.

Both versions meet the requirements of the Intel Evo program, such as performance level, battery life (up to 14 hours, and four hours of work with 30 minutes of recharge) and time to exit sleep mode, but only the touch screen version received the certification, precisely because this type of screen is one of the requirements.

Book 13 has configurations with 11th generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, with integrated Iris Xe graphics, 8 GB or 16 GB of RAM, and from 512 GB to 2 TB of storage. If you need a stiffer graphics card, you can connect an external GPU using a Thunderbolt cable.

The equipment also includes a 720 p webcam, two Thunderbolt USB-C ports, a USB-A version 3.2, a microSD card reader, 3.5 mm audio input, an HDMI 2.0 slot, 1.52 cm thickness and weight of only 1.34 kg.

The notebook body is entirely made of aluminum, and it has an RGB keyboard (useful for key combinations in certain software), stereo audio and steam cooling.

Pricing and availability

The Razer Book 13 has a starting price of $ 1,199 and can now be ordered in the USA. Deliveries begin later this month.



