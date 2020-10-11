Razer Blade Stealth 13 has been renewed!

A renewed version of Blade Stealth 13, defined by Razer as the world’s first gaming ultrabook, has been introduced. The new Razer Blade Stealth 13 features and price have been announced, offering users a high-end hardware despite its thin, lightweight and portable build.

The revamped Blade Stealth 13 is introduced

In the version of Blade Stealth 13 announced last year, a big step was taken, especially on the graphics card side. The device, which previously used the GeForce MX150 graphics card, was switched to the GTX 1650 in the 2019 model. When we look at the device of the series introduced today, we do not see such a sharp development, but this device is stronger than the previous generation.

For the Razer Blade Stealth 13 features, we first look at the processor; The computer uses Core i7-1165G7, one of Intel’s 11th generation processors introduced last month. Utilizing SuperFin process technology, this processor coming out of the 10 nm production process; The processor with 1.30 GHz base frequency can go up to 4.1 GHz when needed. It should also be noted that the processor consists of 4 cores and 8 threads. On the graphics card side of the computer, the GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q is used.

The computer will appear with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD. Razer announced that the new Blade Stealth 13 achieved a 2.7x performance increase when used for content production and more than 20 percent when used for office work over the previous version.

Another point that attracted attention in the new version of the series was the display features. Blade Stealth 13; It will have an OLED and touch screen with FHD resolution. In addition, the company announced that it will offer an FHD LCD display option with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 price was not different from the previous version. The new product of the series will take its place in the market with a price tag of $ 1,799.



