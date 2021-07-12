Razer Blade 15, Analysis Of A Slim Off-Road Beast: Thought Beyond The Game

Razer Blade 15: Refined design, premium construction materials and luxurious finishes for a technological marvel capable of everything. Power, elegance and versatility. Razer has become one of the companies with a wide range of products available in the video game sector; from peripherals to laptops to desktop computers, even audio. This versatility, coupled with an increasingly prominent role for their Spanish division, has led them to expand their target audience to have a product for each type of player and each type of pocket.

Razer Blade 15 is the laptop that best understands that the sky is the limit, because with an extremely thin design (15.8 mm) is one of the most powerful gaming laptops on the market. We have been using it for almost a month and this is the result: spectacular.

An immaculate experience: a laptop that thinks in all circumstances

The Razer Blade 15 model they have supplied us with is the Advanced model, equipped with nothing less than an NVIDIA RTX 3080 and a 15-inch 360 Hz Full HD panel. As you can imagine, it is designed to play; but not only that. And we explain ourselves. During this last five years, it has been common to see gaming laptops with high-end features and components typical of desktop computers; Although the price to pay came in its compromised design and an unaffordable weight to understand portability as comfort in its transport. Here 2 kg of weight are nothing in exchange for this titan, whose 32 GB of RAM memory and a very fast Intel Core i7-10875H processor with 1 TB of SSD hold absolutely everything, render 4K videos without messing up and offer fluid performance to time to work; either for office and editing tasks or for more technical tasks.

We insist: Razer has wanted to adapt to all kinds of circumstances, and this requires more than power, of course. You need a good screen, a keyboard so your fingers don’t suffer after eight hours of typing and a touchpad that doesn’t make you constantly think about why you don’t have a mouse in your hands.