Razer Blade 14, Compact Gaming Notebook, Is Announced with Ryzen 9

Razer Blade 14: Last Monday (14), Razer announced the arrival of its newest gaming notebook, the Razer Blade 14, during its conference at E3. After a three-year hiatus, the line received an update with the mighty Ryzen 9 5900HX and debuted AMD processors in the Blade series — a long-awaited new addition to the brand’s fans.

The Ryzen 5900HX has 8 physical cores and 16 threads, with the ability to reach 4.6 GHz maximum clock rate. All this performance is achieved efficiently, producing less heat and noise emissions, ensuring up to 12 hours of use away from the socket, according to the brand.

In addition, the new Blade 14 will come with the RTX 3080 graphics card from Nvidia and a choice of FHD screens with a 144 Hz refresh rate or QHD, with a 165 Hz refresh rate. In keeping with tradition, the entire package is finished with a modern design and RGB lighting — Razer’s signature. According to the company, this is the smallest 14″ gaming notebook on the market, with dimensions of just 32 x 22 x 1.68 cm.

AMD’s senior vice president and general manager of the customer business unit, Saeid Moshkelani, commented on the processor’s debut on the Blade 14: “As gamers demand lighter, more powerful form factors in gaming laptops, we remain committed to our aim to provide best-in-class mobile processors for premium OEM designs,” he says.

The new Razer Blade 14 is now available for sale on the international market and can also be found on the brand’s official website. The suggested price is US$ 1,799, about R$ 9,000 in direct conversion. There is no expected arrival in Brazil.