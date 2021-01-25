Razer Blackwidow v3 Pro: analysis

We take a look at the Razer wireless keyboard, one of the company’s strongest pieces with a variety of wireless connection options.

Razer used to be the RGB company, the one that PC accessory beginners turned to, attracted by colorful designs and cool product names like “Black Shark” or “Ultimate Viper.” Razer has apparently gotten tired of focusing on this first-time audience and has started putting out more elegant, austere and practical products a while ago. With the Blackwidow v3 Pro, Razer attacks the market that is looking for the most complete keyboard possible: wireless, capable of controlling our entertainment, full of keys and with high-end switches. Have they succeeded?

Sky-high functionality

If this keyboard stands out in something, it is in the amount of things it can do, starting with how it connects to our computer. With a switch on the left side of the keyboard we can comfortably switch between Bluetooth or 2.4 Ghz, allowing us to easily switch between using our keyboard with our work laptop and our personal computer, something more than useful in this period of teleworking. To achieve the most precise connection and the lowest latency we will use the 2.4 Ghz mode through the USB connector that we can comfortably store in the lower part of the keyboard. In our personal experience wireless playability thanks to Razer Hyperspeed Wireless technology is virtually indistinguishable from playability when connected by USB-C, having tested the keyboard extensively in games like Counter Strike or DjMax Respec V.

The Blackwidow v3 pro also has four multimedia buttons to control all our entertainment, an upper row of keys with which we can activate various functionalities such as macros or gaming mode and a full numeric keyboard. We find it difficult to think of missing functions that are not superfluous, making this keyboard an excellent companion for our productivity. To this we must add a series of additional possibilities such as configuring our RGB at will (which now benefits from transparent switches under each key) or creating even more complex macros thanks to Razer Synapse. Fortunately, Razer no longer requires us to keep this program installed to use our profiles, which allows discerning users to uninstall it to prevent compatibility issues.

Good design, aspects that could be improved

Our specimen is equipped with green switches that “click” when pressed so this will be the variant that we will analyze. In the future we would like to test the yellow switches to be able to test the quality of the typing experience, but in the meantime let’s talk about these green ones. First of all say that the aforementioned “click” we like. Compared to other keyboards that we have tested, this “click” is somewhat more pronounced without being exaggeratedly loud. The force needed to press the switches all the way along with the little touch of tactility experienced before releasing the key makes the experience somewhat rough to play and our fingers tire quickly in more active keyboard games.