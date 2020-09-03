Razer Announces Naga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse

Razer’s next mouse is the second version of its Naga peripheral

Razer is one of the biggest names in the world of PC gaming accessories. Offering gamers some top-of-the-line gear, Razer has become a go-to brand for many. The company has announced one of its latest devices: the Naga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse. The latest addition to the Razer Naga family of products is undoubtedly the most ambitious yet.

Razer shared all the new details about the Naga Pro with Shacknews via a press release. Razer hopes the Naga Pro’s wide range of customization will give gamers the edge they need, rather than being in a tactical FPS, Battle Royale, or MMO.

Razer Naga Pro Gaming Mouse Features:

3 interchangeable side plates for custom button configurations.

Razer HyperSpeed ​​Wireless for a faster connection than wired mice.

Up to 20 programmable buttons for extended controls.

Razer Focus + 20K DPI optical sensor for cutting-edge precision.

Razer optical mouse switch to act at the speed of light.

3 connection modes for versatile use.

Advanced onboard memory with up to 5 memory profiles.

The most notable upgrade to the Naga Pro is undoubtedly the wireless design. There are several wireless mouse options on the market, but many avoid concerns about latency and accuracy. The company makes the bold claim that the Naga Pro is capable of faster speeds than a wired mouse, which could make it a formidable device.

Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit noted: Personalization has always been a key component of inclusiveness by allowing more players to play together. The Naga Pro embodies this ideal and gives everyone control of playing their way, without being tied down by a wire.

For those interested in the upgrade, the Naga Pro costs $ 149.99 USD and is available now on the Razer website. For more information on the latest Razer offerings, visit their official page.



