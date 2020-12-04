Razer announced its newly produced TWS headphones. The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro has some major improvements over the previous model, including updated microphones, new in-ear ergonomics, customizable touch controls, a redesigned case, and improved battery life.

Razer announces Hammerhead True Wireless Pro headphones

Razer has preferred the in-ear design of the new design, trying to provide a comfortable experience for most people. Razer also pays attention to spare tips, and there are a total of 7 heads in the box, including three sizes of silicone tips, soft silicone tips and a pair of compatible foam tips.

The reason there are so many titles is to make sure users can take advantage of Razer’s Hybrid Active Noise Canceling feature smoothly. The earbuds have two different microphones to analyze both outside and inside sounds.

The headphones also have THX certification. For this reason, it is said that the sound performance of 10 mm sound drivers will be similar to the hearty sound used in some cinemas.

Like the previous model of the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro, it features a low latency mode designed for games. Connected with a Bluetooth 5.1 connection, the headset reduces the delay to 60 ms. The earbuds’ charging case offers up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge. While there is no wireless charging support in the box, it is charged with the Type-C cable.

Hammerhead True Wireless Pro TWS headsets will be available for $ 199.



