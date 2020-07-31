Razer Announces BlackShark V2 Wired Headset

Razer has announced its new generation wired headset, BlackShark V2, as two premium and affordable models. The new Razer BlackShark V2 comes in a high-end version with a USB sound card.

Razer, one of the most popular companies when it comes to gaming equipment, announced the Razer BlackShark V2, the second generation that came after a long break, of the original Razer BlackShark wired on-ear headset introduced in 2012.

Razer BlackShark V2, which comes as two different models: BlackShark V2, which is a high quality model and BlackShark V2 X, which is a more budget-friendly model, offers different features that affect the sound quality and comfort according to the model you prefer.

The ‘expensive’ version of the BlackShark V2 models, which comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack by default, comes out of the box, unlike the affordable version, a USB sound card. We can say that the real difference between the two headphones is due to this sound card.

The sound card allows you to adjust the settings for the microphone with Razer’s Synapse 3 software, while the headset provides THX spatial audio support. According to Razer, BlackShark V2 promises an audio experience beyond 7.1.

While Razer set a $ 99 price tag for the premium model BlackShark V2, Razer announced a $ 59 price for the affordable model BlackShark V2 X. Considering that both models have largely the same features, it is difficult to say which model is more preferable.

Razer stated that the USB sound card that makes up the main difference between the two models will not be available externally. Therefore, those who want high-end quality have no choice but to buy the $ 99 model.



