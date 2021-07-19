Razer Announces Barracuda X, Its New Cross-Platform Wireless Headset

Razer announced its new wireless headset: the Barracuda X. The device is compatible with PCs, PlayStation consoles, Nintendo Switch and Android phones, without the need for any pairing process, software or driver downloads. The accessory will cost R$ 899.00 and is expected to arrive on the Brazilian market in September.

Barracuda X has a greater focus on how easy it is to connect to the devices it supports. To that end, it brings the Razer HyperSpeed ​​Wireless USB-C dongle, built with easy-to-use features such as ultra-low latency wireless connection, comfortable, stylish and ergonomic design, and powerful Razer TriForce drivers.

The peripheral also features the removable Razer HyperClear Cardioid microphone, which delivers clean, noise-free sound. It provides clearer communication with an enhanced voice isolation feature that eliminates ambient noise from the rear and sides.

The Razer TriFoce driver promises clean, noise-free audio, and provides a high, mid and low frequency that can be individually adjusted. With this, the user will hear clearer highs and stronger bass.

Finally, the headset comes with a USB-A adapter cable for situations where there is no USB-C connection available, and offers greater compatibility thanks to a 3.5mm 4-pole connector. In addition to a charging cable, which gives the peripheral up to 20 hours of autonomy in continuous use.