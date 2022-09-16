The Super Mario series has seen some pretty wild crossovers over the years, but no fan was ready for Ubisoft’s demo at E3 2017, where Mario+ Rabbids Kingdom Battle was announced. When Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto took the stage with Ubisoft’s Yves Guillemot, the internet was set on fire, and to everyone’s surprise, Kingdom Battle actually turned out to be pretty good. Fast forward five years, and the sequel to Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is just around the corner, and Nintendo has just teased a DLC revolving around a beloved character.

At the last Nintendo Direct exhibition, a new Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope game trailer was presented. In this gameplay trailer dedicated to the new system of side quests and a new game world, last weekend there was a presentation of Ubisoft Forward Showcase, which also demonstrated the game. At the end of the new Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope trailer, it was revealed that Rayman will appear in the game via DLC after launch, and he is perfect for the game.

Rayman is the Perfect DLC character for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

The first Mario + Rabbids game had a large DLC expansion after launch, which brought a lot of Donkey Kong content to the game. In addition to adding Donkey Kong himself as a playable character, the expansion added a whole new set of missions, a new Donkey Kong-style world and Donkey Kong-style enemies. Despite the fact that only a brief message was given about the addition of Sparks of Hope for Rayman, in which the top of the character was just shown with the inscription “Rayman plays the main role in the new DLC adventure with rabbits”, it seems likely that this expansion will follow the same path after the launch.

Rayman is the perfect character for the Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope DLC after launch for a variety of reasons. The most obvious of these is that he is already inextricably linked to the Rabbid brand, being a character associated with the debut series of Rabbid, Rayman Raving Rabbids. Since Rayman is already associated with the name Rabbid, it is quite logical that sooner or later he will appear in the Mario + Rabbids series.

Apart from the direct and obvious connection to both series, Rayman’s overall aesthetic also fits well with the distinctive Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope art style. Like most Mario games, Sparks of Hope has a bright, colorful and cartoon aesthetic. This is perfectly combined with the cartoon and colorful design of Rayman’s characters. Rayman also tends to be a rather lighthearted and springy character, which also suits the overall atmosphere and tone of Mario + Rabbids. Even at the level of gameplay, Rayman is already ideally suited for the Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope game style, and most versions of the character can shoot balls of magical energy from their hands, which is perfectly combined with Sparks of Hope. Hope’s elemental damage system.

Despite the fact that several favorite 2D platformers have been ported repeatedly, the Rayman franchise has been practically inactive in the last few years. This DLC for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is a great opportunity for the Rayman brand to be in the spotlight again, and this content after launch may even lead to a new Rayman game that fans desperately crave.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will be released on October 20 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.