Raya and the Last Dragon: what the critics are saying

Raya and the Last Dragon is the new Disney animation, which opens this weekend in some cinemas and in the Disney + catalog (with an additional cost of R $ 69.90 via Premier Access subscription). The film is directed by Don Hall (Moana: Um Mar de Aventuras) and Carlos Lopez Estrada (Ponto Cego), and has the voice of Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina in the original.

Currently with 94% approval from critics, according to Rotten Tomatoes, below you can check the main reactions to the film.

Collider – Matt Goldberg

The film tells us many times about the importance of trust. Raya’s world has collapsed because no one trusts each other, and Sisu constantly pressures Raya to trust other people. Obviously, Disney and its children’s animated films would not address this topic very deeply, but the message about “trusting people” still seems too simplistic, despite its good intentions.

ComicBook – Nicole Drum

It is the richness of details and the reality of Raya and the Last Dragon that makes the film such an engaging treat, but the performances of the impressive all-Asian cast (except for Alan Tudyk as Tuk Tuk) are also noteworthy. Overall, Raya and the Last Dragon offers everything that viewers might want, not just in a Disney movie, but in a movie in general. Full of culture, nuances, beautiful animation and good performances, the message of confidence and hope that seems much more timely than ever, makes this one of the best films of the studio in years.

ScreenCrush – Matt Singer

Raya and the Last Dragon explore all five regions of Kumandra, and each contains creatures with attractive design, vivid locations and incredible fantasies. The scenario and the stakes are both in adults and children. In addition, the many similarities between Raya, Mulan and Moana suggest that Disney has developed a new formula for its fairy tales, which emphasizes warrior princesses. In that case, at least, the formula works.

Empire – Ben Travis

The directors, Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, present impressive fighting sequences. Raya is a familiar film with genuine blockbuster action elements and impeccable technical quality. But not everything is original, and there are many references to Frozen II and Moana. Despite this, and with her theme of union and learning to trust each other again, Raya is perfectly planned for the Biden-Harris era. If there is a hero we need now, it is the one with a focus on kindness.

IndieWire – Kate Erbland

When they were just children, Raya and Namaari were united by their love for dragons and, although this affection has been distorted over the years, it can still be the key to resolving countless conflicts. That said, as Disney princesses evolve, from introducing newcomers like Moana to the continued popularity of classics like Tiana and Mulan, Raya and the Last Dragon is an excellent example of how this group still has room to grow.

THR – Inkoo Kang

Kelly Marie Tran’s perfect performance makes even the heaviest details of the character organic, while Awkwafina continues to be a master at finding humor in the most monotonous dialogues, through unusual readings. Raya and the Last Dragon occasionally crawls, but most of the time it has urgency and momentum to spare. Just as impressive, the film reaches a deeply moving climax, the resolution of which is unexpected, but well completed. This is a movie that knows how to fly high.

ScreenRant – Molly Freeman

It is certainly a good film for the whole family, for children and adults, but those who have enjoyed Disney animations in recent years, are sure to have more fun and excitement. With richly detailed animation, moving action and a compelling story about trust, Raya and the Last Dragon has all the ingredients of a modern Disney classic.

Variety – Peter Debruge

In Raya and the Last Dragon, Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada make a point of visiting all regions of the map, giving each of them a different appearance and mythology. The result gives the film the feel of a condensed Tolkien epic. Much of the narrative is clumsy or hurried, but the film’s important message about unity and trust still prevails, thanks to the end so truly satisfying that the filmmakers have built.