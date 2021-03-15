Raya and the Last Dragon: tops the box office in the USA

During their second weekend, Raya and the Last Dragon remained at the top of the box office in the USA. The film totaled $ 5.5 million, reaching $ 15.8 at the domestic box office. In the rest of the world, the film grossed $ 11.5 million, closing a global total of $ 52.6 million.

The numbers arrive at a time when exhibitors begin to reopen theaters in the U.S. Approximately half of the rooms have already been reopened, even with reduced capacity. In New York, capacity is limited to 25%, with a maximum allowed capacity of 50 people per session.

In Los Angeles County, the rooms reopen this week, also limited to 25%, however, with a maximum capacity of up to 100 people. This change is already a reflection of the vaccination campaign that has been intensified in the USA. “Despite all the talk about the steps we at AMC have taken to strengthen our position, the real salvation for our company will be due to vaccination,” CEO Adam Aron told analysts.

“Our focus is no longer on survival, but now we turn to direct a wave of going to the movies and recovering AMC,” added Aron.

The weekend also saw the return of Avatar as the highest grossing film in history. Among the releases, Tom & Jerry: The Movie remained close to Raya and the Last Dragon, raising US $ 4.1 million for a total of US $ 66.9 million at the worldwide box office.

The list goes on with Mundo em Chaos, a dystopian adventure starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley. The film is also in its second weekend and grossed $ 2.2 million in the United States. The drama Boogie, about a young man from the outskirts who excels in basketball and struggles to balance the pressure of his parents to go to a good college with his dreams in the NBA, came in fourth, with $ 730,000.

And who closes the list of the five biggest box office of the weekend is the animation The Croods 2: A New Era. In its 16th weekend, the film grossed US $ 520 thousand, reaching a total of US $ 54.3 million around of the world.