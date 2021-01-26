Raya and the Last Dragon: Fantastic animated trailer gets

The animation Raya and the Last Dragon won a new trailer this Tuesday (26th), highlighting action scenes in the magical sphere of the plot. The preview released by Walt Disney Animation Studios also presents more details of the characters and plot, especially the encounter of the protagonist, with the voice of Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), with the dragon Sisu, voiced by Awkwafina (Podres de Rich).

The adventure will take place in the fantasy world Kumandra, a kingdom in which humans and dragons lived together in harmony. After the arrival of monsters known as Druun, the legendary creatures sacrificed themselves to protect humanity, however, the threat returned after 500 years of that first encounter.

Soon, the young warrior must leave her home to track down the last dragon, stop the invaders and unite her people again. Throughout her journey, she will learn that it will be necessary to seek allies, trust them and work as a team to succeed in her mission. Check out!

Despite the story being set in a fantasy world, the production highlights that the film was inspired by real locations and the culture of Southeast Asia. For this, the minds behind the creative process researched elements from countries like Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines. In the process, they also learned about how music and martial arts could be approached in animation.

In addition to Tran and Awkwafina, the dubbing cast will feature Gemma Chan (The Eternals), Daniel Dae Kim (Lost), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve: Double Obsession), Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange) and Ross Butler (Shazam) !). In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, producer Osnat Schurer shared that due to the pandemic the film was developed remotely, including with voice recordings.

Directed by Don Hall (Moana: A Sea of ​​Adventures) and Carlos López Estrada (Legion), with screenplay by Qui Nguyen (Dispatches from elsewhere) and Adele Lim (Deadly Machine), Raya and the Last Dragon will arrive simultaneously in cinemas and in Disney + Premier Access – same launch strategy as Mulan – on March 5th.