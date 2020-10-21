Raya and the Last Dragon: Disney releases new animation

Walt Disney Animation Studios released today (21) the first trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon. The film, which has the voice of Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina in the original, shows a young warrior trying to find a dragon. Check out the preview.

The plot follows the journey of Raya (Tran) in search of the last dragon after the villain Druun threatens to take over the kingdom of Kumandra. Accompanied by her faithful steed Tuk Tuk, a mixture of a bear and an insect version of an armadillo, Raya will encounter a creature called Sisu (Awkwafina), a water dragon that can assume a human form.

Raya and the Last Dragon was directed by Don Hall (Moana: A Sea of ​​Adventures) and Carlos Lopez Estrada (Ponto Cego), who worked on the film throughout the pandemic. According to Jennifer Lee, creative director at Walt Disney Animation Studios, the duo combines the skills needed for a project like the one featured in this film.

“As filmmakers, Don [Hall] and Carlos [López Estrada] bring a combination of animation and emotional narrative experiences to Raya and the Last Dragon, bringing our fantasy adventure to surprising, original and dynamic heights,” said Lee. saw the potential for this film and had a strong vision for the story, especially for our main character, played by the talented Kelly Marie Tran. And it’s no small feat, directors Don and Carlos, writers Qui [Nguyen] and Adele [Lim] and the entire team of 400 Disney Animation artists are making this film together, while separated and working from home ”.

Raya and the Last Dragon was initially scheduled to debut this year in late November 2020, but was postponed to March 2021 because of the new coronavirus pandemic.



