Raya and the Last Dragon: Box office with $ 8.6 million

Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon was released in some New York theaters and opened with a $ 8.6 million box office opening the first weekend.

The number did not achieve the same feat as Tom & Jerry, who made 14.1 million last weekend, shedding light on the exhibition sector, which has suffered from the pandemic.

Raya and the Last Dragon was made available on Disney + for subscribers for a fee of R $ 69.90, in Brazil, continuing the method used in the launch of Mulan, in September 2020.

Although it was much less than the big-budget feature film would do under normal circumstances, Raya made enough money to stay at the top of the domestic box office. Worldwide, the animation made $ 26 million, for which China and Russia were primarily responsible.

Animated features tend to cost more than 100 million to produce. Such data provides a sense of how disfigured the distribution of films to theaters has become, since a major Disney release did not achieve even a tenth of that in its opening weekend.

Part of this result is also related to the fact that Disney refuses to increase the share of box office values ​​that goes to exhibitors, causing Cinemark, for example, to refuse to reproduce the film.

On the other hand, in the second weekend of Tom & Jerry, from Warner Bros., the production made 6.6 million at the domestic box office, having been made available by HBO Max. The entire Warner Bros. premiere catalog of 2021 will be released in streaming and in theaters simultaneously, highlighting the importance that the service has for entertainment companies

Third, the film World in Chaos, starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley, grossed $ 3.9 million. The film was scheduled to debut in March 2019, initially. However, it was postponed several times because, in addition to the pandemic, some rewrites that needed to be made.

The top 5 is completed with Boogie, a drama about a Queens basketball phenomenon, and The Croods 2: A New Age, animated by Dreamworks.

With vaccines, some American states are gradually reopening their cinemas. However, the numbers, still discouraging, show that there is still a long way to go.