Ray tracing with RTX support for Minecraft Windows 10

Minecraft’s blocky interface has drastically improved with ray tracing enabled by Nvidia’s RTX graphics cards earlier this year. And now, this feature is out of beta and ray tracing is available to all Windows 10 Minecraft players who have GPUs that support it.

If you missed the beta version, let’s point out that ray tracing offers a better and enjoyable game experience with realistic lighting. Minecraft is a pixel game, and actually this sandbox doesn’t look too realistic in appearance. But even here, ray tracing shows the difference. Changes in lighting are immediately noticeable in reflections in water, shadows that react dynamically to light sources, and different light intensities.

RTX ray tracing allows for more detailed “physically based processing” (PBR), including lighting as well as the ability to adjust the relative reflectivity of each object in texture packs. Minecraft players on Windows 10 will be able to access a custom PBR version of the default texture pack during this game or until their favorite creator releases their updated pack.

Running the game with ray tracing may cause performance impairment. However, Nvidia states that DLSS 2.0 support, which stands for Deep Learning Super Sampling, should enable the game to run at high frame rates on RTX cards.

Using artificial intelligence to save time when processing high resolution images, RTX 2060 owners can play around 60 frames per second at 1920 x 1080 resolution in Nvidia’s Quality Mode. Nvidia says gamers with GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 cards can play “well above” 60 fps by playing in 4K. All of these comparisons were determined under specific test conditions which can be viewed on Nvidia’s own blogs.

You will need at least a GeForce RTX 2060 or better to run Minecraft with ray tracing. Considering how difficult it is to get a newer 30 series card, trusting an older card may be your best bet. Check out Nvidia’s blog for complete instructions on how to enable ray tracing in your game, download some custom maps, and update your texture packs to support PBR.



