Ray Tracing and DLSS Will Arrive in VR Games Like No Man’s Sky and Wrench

Ray Tracing and DLSS: Among several new features revealed by Nvidia at Computex 2021, one of them was that ray tracing and DLSS technologies will arrive in selected VR games, such as No Man’s Sky (which supports virtual reality), Wrench and Into the Radius.

According to the presentation, No Man’s Sky, Hello Games’ open game world, will earn DLSS for higher resolutions and performance, ideal for owners of VR glasses with a 90 Hz refresh rate. survival, will also receive DLSS. Finally, Wrench, a racing car mechanics simulator, will support DLSS and ray tracing.

The announcement marks the arrival of features of the GeForce RTX line in the VR world, which demands powerful PCs to run heavy games and, in addition, at high frame rates to avoid discomfort in the players.

All three games have not yet received a date to receive the news.