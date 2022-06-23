Ray Liotta’s fiancee Jaycee Nittolo posts Tribute 1 month after his sudden death: “I miss him”

Ray Liotta and Jaycee Nittolo

In mourning. Jaycee Nittolo is still thinking about the sudden death of fiance Ray Liotta at the age of 67.

“It’s hard to believe that a month has passed,” the 47—year-old actor shared on Instagram on Thursday, June 23, about the late “Nice Guys” actor, who died on May 26 during filming in the Dominican Republic. “There are no words to properly describe what a person goes through with such an unexpected loss. I miss him every second of every day.”

The former hairdresser went on to say that she found a “hint of light” while spending time with her children and Liotta’s daughter, Carsen, whom he shared with ex-wife Michelle Grace.

“Through such deep pain, I find so much love and laughter,” Nittolo continued in her post, which featured numerous photos of herself and the “Something Wild” actor throughout their relationship. “Our life is so fragile right now, but we all support each other. It’s as if we are one big mixed family that has been predetermined beyond our wildest imagination.”

After the divorce, Nittolo and Liotta found a second chance at love. The “Heartthrob” actor and the California resident first made their romance public in early 2020, shortly after Liotta starred in the critically acclaimed film “Marriage Story.” In February of the same year, the couple debuted on the red carpet of the Film Independent Spirit Awards, where Noah Baumbach’s film was nominated in several categories.

Less than a year later, Liotta announced his engagement to Nittolo. “Christmas wishes come true,” he wrote on Instagram in December 2020. “I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she agreed!!!”

Nittolo’s emotional upload to social media came two weeks after Liotta’s daughter, Carsen, shared her touching tribute. “Those who knew him loved him. You’re the best dad I could ever dream of. I love you. Thank you for everything,” the 23—year-old wrote along with a baby photo posted on Instagram. In the sweet shot, the actor from “The Place Under the Pines” holds his little girl close to his chest as she hugs his neck.

The official cause of Liotta’s death has not yet been confirmed. While many are still deeply mourning the late actor’s unexpected passing, his hometown of Newark, New Jersey, plans to honor his life in a significant way. Mayor Manuel Figueiredo confirmed that there are plans to honor Liotta in Union Township, New Jersey, TMZ reports. A final decision has not yet been made for his family as they continue to grieve.