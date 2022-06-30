Ray Liotta’s colleagues in the film “Black Bird” share sincere memories of the late actor at the premiere (exclusive)

Gone, but not forgotten. Ray Liotta’s colleagues on his last completed project “Black Bird” share their memories of the late actor.

ET’s Will Marfuji spoke with the stars of the new Apple TV+ drama series on the red carpet at the show’s Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday, and they shared their memories of the famous actor.

Taron Egerton, who played the role of a convicted criminal serving time in prison in the series, recalls scenes with Liotta, who plays his father.

The 32-year-old Welsh actor, who was also an executive producer of the series, recalled Liotta’s “passion” for the script and the on-screen relationship they had in the series.

“I just fell in love with him right away,” Egerton recalled. “We had a very, very, very close bond, and I spent a special time filming these scenes. I’m very happy with how they turned out.”

The show, inspired by real events, tells the story of Jimmy Keen (played by Egerton), sentenced to 10 years in prison for various criminal acts, but then faced with a fateful choice: either he can stay in his minimum-security prison. go to jail and serve the entire sentence or go to a maximum security prison to befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser) in exchange for a reduced sentence.

Hauser walked the red carpet in a T-shirt with a picture of Liotta from The Field of Dreams and reflected on how much he was a big fan of Liotta’s amazing works.

“He left behind so many great performances. It was really cool to meet him, he was very generous and funny,” Hauser shared. “Ray is just one of those guys—he just can’t help but be Ray. He’s quite funny, although sometimes he doesn’t know he’s funny. It was very nice to be in his presence in that short time.”

Greg Kinnear, who played a criminal investigator in the series, recalls how he became a fan of Liotta even before his own career began.

“Long before I became an actor, I watched Jonathan Demme’s Something Wild, it became one of my favorite movies,” Kinnear shared with ET. “Ray Liotta was a force of nature in this movie, I’ve watched him all my career. It was so exciting that he was in it.”

Although Kinnear and Liotta did not share a single scene in the project, he admitted that he made sure that their paths crossed at least a few times in order to be able to meet with him and communicate.

“We had a great conversation, he gave me some tips on where to stay, when I was acting in a play in New York, he was just a great guy,” he shared. “His legacy will live on in many wonderful performances. And I’m not saying this because this is his last completed work, but just in this he really is a gangster.”

Sepideh Moafi, who played the role of one of the agents who work with Egerton’s character undercover in a maximum security prison, recalled how he met Liotta at a party before filming began, and how he “seemed the opposite of everything I saw in his characters.”

“He was shy, he was reserved. He seemed so sensitive,” she mused. “To be honest, he was the nicest person, I wanted to have a drink with him, and I watched him on set, and he was so loyal, he was so ruthless.”

Black Bird will premiere on July 8 on AppleTV+.

Liotta, who was perhaps best known for playing real-life mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s Nice Guys among many other famous roles, died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming Dangerous Waters, on May 26. He was 67 years old.