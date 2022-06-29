“Ray Donovan,” the cause of death of “Ambulance” actress Mary Mara revealed after the drowning incident

Maria Mara. Ryan Miller/Shutterstock

The cause of Mary Mara’s death became known after she passed away at the age of 61.

Celebrity Deaths in 2022: The Stars We’ve Lost

The late actress died of suffocation as a result of drowning. “The Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy of the deceased and determined that the manner of death of the deceased was an accident due to suffocation, due to drowning in warm water,” NYSP Troop D public information officer Jack Keller said on Wednesday., June 29, trans.

Although TMZ previously reported that investigators believed Mara may have hit her head before she died, police added: “At the time of discovery, there were no signs of any injuries on Mary’s body.”

Mara was found by rescuers at Cape Vincent, New York, around 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 26. According to a New York State Police press release, emergency responders responded to a call about a possible drowning in the St. Lawrence River. which borders Canada. The actress was in town visiting her sister Marta Mara.

Actors of the series “Ambulance”: where are they now?

“The victim’s body showed no signs of foul play and was taken to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office,” law enforcement said in a statement.

The next day, Ray Donovan’s graduate representative Craig Dorfman confirmed her untimely transfer in a statement to Us Weekly.

“Mary was one of the best actresses I’ve ever met,” Dorfman told Us on Monday, June 27. — I still remember seeing her on stage in 1992 in The Mad Forest on Broadway. She was electrifying, funny and a real personality. Everyone loved her. She will be missed.”

The native of New York has been acting both on screen and on stage for decades, with recurring roles in such popular TV series as Ambulance, Nash Bridges, Star Trek: Enterprise, Dexter, Shameless and many others. Her last role was in the 2020 crime thriller Breakeven.

While the entertainment industry is shocked by the news of Mary’s death, countless stars have taken to social media to honor the memory of the late actress.

“Tonight’s performance by @MrSatNightBway is dedicated to Mary Mara, who played my daughter in the movie “Mr. Saturday Night” in 1992,” Billy Crystal tweeted on Tuesday, June 28.

Actors of the TV series “Dexter”: where are they now?

Read the article

The day before, the graduate of the Office, Rain Wilson, honored Mary by sharing his memories of her.

“I was very saddened to learn about the death of actress Mary Mara. We had our first professional gigs together on the 12th Night at the New York Shakespeare Festival,” he tweeted. “I haven’t seen her since, but I remember her talent and infectious spirit with love. to tear.”

Mary Nash Bridges’ colleague Annette O’Toole also shared a warm review. “Mary Mara was funny, kind, brilliantly talented,” O’Toole wrote.

In addition to her sister Martha, Mary is survived by her stepdaughter Kathy Mersola, another sister Susan Mara, son-in-law Scott Daly and nephew Christopher Daly.