Ray Donovan Star Liv Schreiber Discusses the Possibility of a Reboot

Liev Schreiber discussed the potential reboot of Ray Donovan. Schreiber was chosen as the main character of the show in 2013, and he was supported by impressive actors, including Paula Malcolmson, Eddie Marson, Dash Mihok, Puig Hall and Jon Voight. The weekly exploits of Ray Donovan, a Hollywood repairman who does everything he can to protect his famous clients, lasted until season 7 from 2013 to 2020 before being canceled by Showtime. The cancellation of Ray Donovan caused a negative reaction from fans, critics and actors of the series, which eventually led to the release of the film “Ray Donovan: The Movie”, which premiered earlier this year.

Prior to participating in the series, Schreiber was primarily known to viewers as a supporting actor for roles in such films as Hurricane, Scream, The Manchurian Candidate and X-Men: The Beginning: Wolverine. Ray Donovan had a huge impact on the actor’s career and proved that he was an outstanding performer of the main role. His performance in the series was highly appreciated by the public and critics, which earned him five Golden Globe Award nominations in the category “Best Actor in a Dramatic Television Series” and three Emmy Award nominations in the category “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series”. Ray Donovan: “The Movie” was Schreiber’s last appearance as the main character, and before the film was released, the actor made comments suggesting that the role was over. However, this may no longer be the case.

According to Variety, Schreiber recently appeared at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. There, the actor was asked if he was ready to reprise the role of Ray Donovan in a future reboot. Shriver acknowledged that he would “consider” the idea, saying:

“I would think about it. It’s always been David Nevin’s baby. I know he likes this character and this story, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we hear more from David.”

Schreiber’s encouraging comments about Ray Donovan did not end there, as the actor also recalled the stability that the series provided to his family at that time, and fondly recalled working behind the scenes when writing the script, directing and casting. While the show remains a fan favorite, there has been no indication from Showtime that the network is interested in rebooting Ray Donovan. In addition, Schreiber himself may not be able to do a reboot in the near future, as the actor is busy with other projects. Among them are the movie “Asteroid City” by Wes Anderson and the mini-series “Little Light”. It’s also worth noting that David Hollander, who was the showrunner of “Ray Donovan” for all seven seasons and the executive producer of the film, may not be involved in any future revival due to his recent dismissal from “American Gigolo” after allegations of misconduct.

While talk of a Ray Donovan reboot may seem a little premature, given that the film was released in January, Schreiber’s openness is a good sign. In the era of prequels, spin-offs and remakes, Ray Donovan’s reboot will certainly be welcome. Fans of the show are full of enthusiasm, which largely influenced Showtime’s decision to make a feature film to complete the story after its cancellation. Moreover, since Schreiber is open to reprising the lead role, Ray Donovan’s other actors may also return, although the reboot may provide an opportunity to introduce new characters and steer Donovan’s story in a different direction. If a reboot is planned, it is probably still a long way off, but Schreiber’s comments indicate that Ray Donovan may still have hope.