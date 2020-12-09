Ray Dalio: Bitcoin Could Be An Alternative To Gold

Ray Dalio answered users’ questions about Bitcoin and many other topics at the AMA (Ask Me Anything) event on Reddit. One of the most important questions that came to Dalio was about Bitcoin. Dalio explained that Bitcoin could be an alternative to gold, based on the question.

Many questions were asked to Ray Dalio, from the US situation to China, from investments to cryptocurrencies. One of the most striking ones was the one related to Bitcoin. Dalio, who started the AMA session on Reddit, said first of all:

“I’m Ray Dalio, CEO of Bridgewater Associates. We are going through an unusual and risky period. There are many situations in the world that cannot be ignored such as debt, political vacuum, and wealth, and China, which is on its way to becoming the world’s greatest power, has begun to push the USA. There have been many such events in history, and now I want to answer your questions by looking at what we have experienced in the historical context from a new perspective. He said and threw the ball to the users.

Could Bitcoin be a solution to the problems created by the fiat money system?

A user named NassimTalebisCoolLeb first told Dalio about the widespread inequality in the US. Then “I think you believe the central bank has played a big role in this emerging inequality. Do you think Bitcoin can be the solution to this problem created by the new fiat money order in the world? ” she asked.

Dalio used the gold sample in his answer. Expressing that he has shown that Bitcoin and some other digital currencies can be an alternative to gold in the last 10 years, Dalio mentioned the similarities and differences between gold and some other assets with limited supply.

“Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies can offer an alternative variety to gold and other assets with limited supply. The challenge is to keep some of these assets (limited supply and mobile, wealthy) in the portfolio and diversify between them, including stocks. ”

Dalio stated that although he acknowledges that Bitcoin can be an alternative to gold, he has a strong belief that they will still prefer gold, as central banks already own gold.

He said, “I can’t imagine central banks using Bitcoin”

Dalio, who voiced some thoughts about Bitcoin on Twitter on November 17, said he believes Bitcoin is not very good as an exchange tool and does not function well as a store of value. As a reason for this, he stated that Bitcoin does not protect its purchasing power and if BTC becomes threatening to governments, its use will also be dangerous. Then he said:

“Also, I cannot imagine banks, large institutional investors, businesses, or multinational corporations using Bitcoin, unlike gold, which is the third highest reserve asset central banks hold. Please correct me if I’m wrong with these matters. Thank you.”



