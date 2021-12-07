Ravi and Soyeon (G)I-DLE Want to Live Like Animated Magic in ‘ANI’ MV

Ravi, a member of the VIXX boy group, is finally back with his newest song and MV, ‘ANI’, collaborating with Soyeon (G)I-DLE. The music video for the song ‘ANI’ has been officially released today, December 7, 2021 through the official Youtube channel of Ravi’s agency, GROOVL1N.

Through this song, Ravi and Soyeon present an upbeat song with lyrics that want to live in an animated world full of magic.

The senior and junior idols also showed their cool chemistry through the MV for the collaboration song.

Immediately, we watch the music video for ‘ANI’ from Ravi and Soyeon (G)I-DLE below!