Ravens WR was injured during the first preseason game

Last night, the Baltimore Ravens scored a historic 23rd preseason victory in a row over the Tennessee Titans. But it wasn’t all good news for Baltimore, as one of their receivers got injured in the process.

During the 23-10 victory, receiver James Prosh was forced to retire due to injury. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told the media that it was a soft tissue injury that would cause him to miss “a week or two” of performances.

Prosh is spending his third year with the Ravens after being selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The former SMU star served as Baltimore’s primary punt returner as a freshman, but was transferred to the receiving corps in 2021.

In two seasons, Prosh had 17 receptions for 216 yards and averaged 8.6 yards per kickoff return. This injury could be a setback for him.

The departure of Marquise “Hollywood” Brown has opened up a role in the receiving corps for any enterprising wide receiver he might try to fill.

During the Titans’ game yesterday, rookie receivers Shemar Bridges, Makai Polk and Raleigh Webb made a big play.

An injury to James Prosh could cause him to lose his place in the depth table altogether. This situation is worth observing in the coming days.

Who will appear in the Ravens’ receiving corps in the coming season?