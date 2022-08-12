Ravens Extend Preseason Winning Streak: NFL Fans’ Reaction

The Baltimore Ravens extended their preseason winning streak to 21 consecutive games.

They defeated the Tennessee Titans by a score of 23-10, scoring 16 unanswered points. They once lost 10-7 in the second quarter before the defense started to toughen things up.

Baltimore hasn’t lost a preseason game since September 3, 2015.

The NFL community continues to find this series really impressive, even though the games don’t really matter.

“The Ravens will soon be 19-2 against the spread in their last 21 preseason games,” one fan tweeted.

“The Baltimore Ravens have won 21 preseason games in a row and are the best preseason team in history,” another fan wrote.

The Ravens extended their record preseason winning streak to 21 consecutive games with a 23-10 victory over the Titans. A lot of positives for Baltimore, which has seen several young players perform on both sides of the ball,” Ravens writer and podcaster. Kevin Ostreicher tweeted.

The Ravens expect to increase the series to 22 games when they play the Arizona Cardinals on August 21.