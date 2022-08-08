Ravens Expanded Justin Tucker: The Reaction of the NFL World – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World today

Justin Tucker has become the highest-paid kicker in the NFL.

Tucker signed a new $24 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens, which includes a guaranteed $17.5 million. Now he has a contract until 2027.

Tucker is the best kicker in the NFL and one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history.

He finished last season scoring 35 of 37 shots from a game, and also set a new NFL record by scoring 66 yards from a game against the Lions. Now it’s the longest goal from a game in the history of the league.

At the moment, he has completed more than 91% of his shots from the game (326/358) during his career.

Football fans know this is a well-deserved extension for Tucker.

This deal brings us closer to Tucker retiring as a Raven. After that, Canton will most likely call.