Ravens Announce Devastating Season-Ending Injury News

The Baltimore Ravens started the 2022 season on a high note by defeating the New York Jets. Unfortunately, their first game of the year will be the last for one of the key players.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced Monday that fullback Kyle Fuller suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament. He’s out until the end of the season.

Fuller played his first game for the Ravens after spending the 2021 season with the Denver Broncos. He played 80 defensive snaps and came out of the game with three ball selections.

This is the second time in Fuller’s nine-year career that he has been injured at the end of the season. His last serious injury was a preseason knee injury in 2016.

Kyle Fuller was selected by the Chicago Bears as the 14th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft after a distinguished career at Virginia Tech. He earned recognition as a newcomer, but really proved himself in 2017.

Between 2017 and 2019, Fuller recorded 55 protected passes and 12 interceptions. In 2018, he led the NFL in the number of passes defended and interceptions, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro awards for his efforts.

Fuller was released after the 2020 season and spent the 2021 season on a one-year contract with the Broncos.

We wish Kyle Fuller a speedy and full recovery as he prepares to return from this injury.