Ravenlock looks like another bizarre interpretation of the Alice in Wonderland story

Announced at the latest Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, Ravenlok will be the next release by independent developer Cococumber. True to the studio’s now iconic 3D pixel graphics style, Ravenlok appears to be the third and possibly last entry in the studio’s “Voxel Trilogy”, which follows Riverbond and Echo Generation. Having gained recognition for its previous games, Cococumber may target indie games again as it uses more unique source material.

Those familiar with this story will easily find out what inspired Ravenlok, but it’s been over a decade since any official Alice in Wonderland games have been released. Unlike other famous Cococumber games, the studio seems to be immersed in the surreal and fantastic, as it combines the aesthetics of Alice in Wonderland, mixing it with the twist of a fairy tale in the genre of an action adventure.

Returning to the legacy of Cococumber

In an interview for 80.LV Cococumber co-founder Vanessa Chia spoke in detail about the birth of the studio, its direction and what she hoped to achieve with her games, promoting the release of her latest Echo Generation game. Obviously, Chia and her team were doing something right, as just this year the game won the “Best Indie Game” award at the Canadian Game Awards, and so the studio moved on to the next game. The interview was poignant, as Chia mentions the third and final game, which was not called in the studio’s “Voxel Trilogy” at the time. It’s safe to assume that this third game is Ravenlok, which will be released soon.

While the inspiration for Echo Generation was based on small-town stories with a mix of RPG and mannerisms to boot, Ravenlok is clearly different from its predecessor. His announcing trailer seems to succinctly reflect this transition from the real to the surreal, as he leads viewers to the mirror in the protagonist’s new family farmhouse. Along with references to The Wizard of Oz and Through the Looking Glass, from Dorothy’s farm to the mirror from the Alice in Wonderland canon, the main character, against his will, is dragged through the specified mirror by an unknown force and gets into the mystical world where Ravenlock takes a place.

Alice in Wonderland’s Influence on Ravenlock

Hints of “Alice in Wonderland” are easy to spot, as they are scattered throughout the promotional trailer, ranging from a rabbit dressed in the clothes of a Mad Hatter, to a dapper cat with a monocle. However, the connection becomes undeniable thanks to a rather monstrous creature inspired by the Queen of Hearts. The creative decision to use the literary works of Lewis Carroll and keep the proven visual effects engraved in the spirit of “Alice in Wonderland” is a brilliant step if the studio decides to go to greener pastures. Echo Generation received both criticism and praise, for example, complaints about outlandish plot components, which could easily be corrected with the help of the absurdist world offered by Carroll.

Unlike modern readings of Alice in Wonderland, it is unlikely that Ravenlock will cope with a complex mental illness, and while this would be an interesting twist for the game, perhaps Cococumber thought better of developing an adventure game to escape from heavy subject matter. The game could have remained true to Carroll’s original vision of a new branch of fairy tales, a heroine taken from her home and thrown into a very charming, but completely strange realm. Just an announcing trailer to base first impressions on, the game itself looks promising thanks to its unique art style, diverse areas to explore, and a variety of enemies to fight while players are apparently trying to find their way home.

Ravenlok will be released in 2023 for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.