Raven From Love Is Blind and SK Talk About The Feelings Behind Their “Emotional” Wedding Day

Warning: SPOILERS AHEAD for Episodes 8-10 of “Love is Blind” Season 3. Be sure to leave and tell someone that you are not engaged, how attractive he is, and then come back as soon as you catch up!

Well, #PodSquad, we are approaching the end of the 3rd season of “Love is Blind”, and although this season has certainly already caused viewers a number of deep thoughts and led to more questions that we really want answers to, there is only one episode left. it means that fans now make the final decisions of everyone regarding their partner. Among all the family problems, unpleasant situations, shopping and tears, we saw Raven and S.K. walking down the aisle, but things did not go quite as some would like. Now both actors have spoken about the feelings behind their “emotional” wedding.

What did Raven from Love Is Blind and SK say about their wedding?

Everyone who has become obsessed with this dating reality show experiment since the first season understands the basics of how the show works, and one of the most important elements is weddings. After getting to know each other for just over a month, everyone who got engaged in the pods is then going to marry their chosen ones at the end of the season. But! Not all couples will say Yes, and while some viewers were probably surprised to see that this applied to Raven and SK, it turned out that the bride was equally stunned by SK’s decision to cancel their wedding. As she told people:

I was obviously really shocked. I feel like I’ve definitely not been portrayed as an emotional person all this time. So, probably, everyone was shocked that I was such a crybaby. But it was a really emotional day. I definitely wasn’t ready. We’ve been through this whole experience. I was definitely over the moon after we had a great relationship, so I was a little shocked.

As she noted, although the two connected quite quickly in the capsules, it took time for things to develop once she and her new fiance were face to face with each other. They had issues when it came to physical intimacy, their cultural differences and, of course, the fact that SK was heading to graduate school in California (as opposed to their hometown of Dallas) just two short months after their planned wedding.

From what Raven noted in her interview, and the fact that she said “Yes” at the altar, it seems that she was ready to continue working on their problems, but he answered during their ceremony: “I feel like today is not the best time for this,” which made her sob. About their potential romance at a distance, which was a serious obstacle, SK told the publication:

In our very first conversation, I mentioned this. I thought: “I’m actually going to graduate school in the fall.” And she had no problem with that. We said we were going to do something from a distance and we were going to try. But, of course, it’s easier said than done… when everything becomes real and now you need to write down the numbers on paper…

It makes sense that there will be more hope of finding a solution that works for both of them while they are still in the capsules, but these feelings will diminish as the short weeks before their wedding approach and firm plans are not defined. He continued:

It was a big deal for me because I knew that love should lead wherever you go. I don’t think we had enough time to get there. And also for her to trust me, right? It’s been 10 days since we’ve known each other, and telling someone you’ve just met in 10 days to leave their own dreams and follow their own dreams takes a lot of courage to do that. And I just don’t think we’ve been there yet.

He’s right that it was a big request, especially for someone as career-oriented as Raven, that she leave her clients and start over in California when he started school. She was also understandably concerned that she would have to pay the bills for both of them immediately, since he was mainly going to focus on continuing his education, and even her friends expressed sincere doubts about the relationship, especially if she stayed in Dallas. Although it seemed heartbreaking for Raven, at least SK was honest with both of them that they didn’t feel like they were ready to take on as many obstacles as a married couple.

You can watch the remaining episode of “Love is Blind” on a Netflix subscription when it comes out on November 9th.