Raven (Call of Duty) Freezes The Strike Before Its Unionization

Raven: The studio responsible for Call of Duty: Warzone has suffered layoffs within the company, before the purchase by Microsoft was announced. Raven Software is the developer currently in charge of Call of Duty: Warzone, the battle royale title of the Activision Blizzard saga, which works under the free-to-play model. The North American giant has been in the news in recent months for its labor conflicts, to which complaints of sexual harassment have also been added. Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced its acquisition and Raven a strike, which has been called off at the gates of its unionization.

A Better AKB has posted on its Twitter account the following: “Pending recognition of our unionization, the Raven strike has ended. The funds not used for the strike will be reserved” for future movements in that sense. The organization has stressed that it will share all the news regarding the trade union movements, which if they are finally approved will be within the GWU.

In fact, this organization of employees has clarified that this decision depends largely on the Game Workers Alliance integrating Activision Blizzard workers. The deadline set is next January 25, so everything depends on the reaction of the company itself.

Employee Layoffs at Raven Software

Despite the resounding success of Call of Duty: Warzone, Activision Blizzard announced the layoff of around 20 temporary workers. Thus, until now there were employees who had not returned to the studio since the beginning of December, the date on which the strike was called.

Activision Blizzard, in the midst of the whirlwind of cases of sexual and labor harassment, will begin a new stage before the end of the fiscal year that ends in 2023. If the relevant bodies approve the operation, Xbox Game Studios will add the studies of Activision, Blizzard Entertainment and King to its developer portfolio. They will pay about 70,000 million dollars for the purchase.