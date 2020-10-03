Raúl Jiménez signs with the Wolves until 2024

Speculation about the future of Raúl Jiménez has ended: The Mexican forward signed a four-year contract extension with the Wolves.

This Saturday, the club announced on its social networks that the Mexican player will play with them until 2014, thus ending the rumors that linked him to Juventus.

Jiménez is Wolves’ top scorer, with just two seasons in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old has started the new campaign in good shape also with two goals in three games for Wolverhampton.

“I am delighted to be here and to be in this great team. I want to make history and be one of the best forwards, but I have to keep working hard as I always have, “said Raúl Jiménez.

The announcement comes after the coach himself signed a new three-year contract to stay at the club.

Jiménez also said: “Since I was little, I just wanted to play, I wanted to enjoy it, live it, and that’s why I’m here. They give me all the confidence and the opportunity to be an important guy up front, and that’s what I was looking for when I came to Europe, and I’m very happy to continue at this club.



