Rating of the most striking transformations in the style of Plathville

Despite the fact that when viewers first met the Plath family in the “Welcome to Plathville” program, they were modest in their clothes, it seems that over the years they received one or two tips. Kim and Barry Plath raised their children in conservative values and a small style. But after four seasons, there have been some drastic changes that have made fans wonder which of the Boards has changed the most.

The Plath family was introduced to TLC viewers as Christian fundamentalists. This meant that children had to dress beautifully, and girls, in particular, covered their knees, breasts and shoulders. While Plath’s lifestyle was unorthodox for most viewers, the children seemed to prefer to live modestly. Kim and Barry Plath were not really allowed to express themselves in their home, as they kept their children under strict rules, including a ban on watching TV and sugar. But when the children grew up, some began to rebel.

Related: Why Welcome to Plathville Fans Think Kim Is Jealous of Her Kids

Gone are the days of long skirts and peasant tops. Welcome to Plathville Fans have been blown away by how the Plath family has changed their style. While Moria Plath has always been bold when it comes to experimenting with her appearance, some of her siblings and even her parents have taken a page from Moria’s book.

3. Lydia Plath

Lydia, the third oldest daughter of Plath, had a lot of responsibility, including teaching younger children and cooking for the whole family. She was the strictest when it came to her fashion, as she always wore short sleeves and long skirts. Fans were shocked to see that Lydia Plath wore jeans in season 4, and she really liked them. She still dresses quite conservatively, but makes small changes every day.

2. Kim Boards

Kim caught fans of “Welcome to Plattville” by surprise when she appeared in a miniskirt during the premiere of the fourth season. The mother always preached about their modest lifestyle, so fans felt that she was acting a little hypocritical. Kim, who has just announced her divorce from Barry Plath, shared that she has worked hard on her body and is proud to be able to show it in more form-fitting clothes.

1. Barry Plath

Barry wore a new look, but kept the same creepy smile he’s known for. Amid the ongoing divorce, Barry Plath decided to rethink his own invention a little. In the photo taken by Moria, Barry was wearing a patriotic sleeveless running T-shirt, and he was wearing a cool baseball cap to protect his face from the sun. Welcome to Plathville Fans believe he is updating his wardrobe in hopes of either getting Kim back or finding a new woman.