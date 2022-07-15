Rating of the most dramatic reunions of Casa Amor on Love Island in the UK

Over the years, Love Island UK has provided many dramatic moments of reunion after Casa Amor. Casa Amor, also known as Love House, puts Islanders’ relationships to the test with new gorgeous singles who try to distract participants from their partners. Even the most stable couples may face problems when Casa Amor presents their relationship in a new light.

Many of Casa Amor’s most memorable moments include the legendary re-encounters in the fifth season of Love Island. Among the other couples of the fifth season, Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart had a very dramatic scene when Curtis returned from Casa Amor alone, but in the end he still dumped Amy right after the reunion. As a result, she was too heartbroken to stay, and Amy decided to leave the Love Island villa.

Of course, the notorious “House of Love” has also led to some of the most touching reunions. Many couples breathed a sigh of relief when they saw how their partners returned to them after the temptations of Casa Amor, for example, the popular Love Island couple Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Haig. Unfortunately, however, not many couples end up getting the “happily ever after” after Casa Amor they are hoping for. Instead, many repeated meetings after Casa Amor led to unwanted surprises and grief.

3. Amber Gill and Michael Griffiths

The favorite of the fifth season of “Love Island” Amber Gill was completely devastated when her partner Michael Griffiths decided to reunite with another woman from Casa Amor, Joanna Chimonides. His decision came as a complete shock to Amber. Before Casa Amor, the duo was a popular couple on love island among fans. Thankfully, a heartbroken Amber eventually got back on her feet and won the entire season with her now ex-boyfriend Greg O’Shea. Presumably, Greg broke up with her via text message.

2. Shauna Phillips and Callum Jones

The 6th season of “Love Island” in the UK was another dramatic reunion of “Casa Amor”, when Shona Phillips approached the bonfire of the villa “Love Island” only to see Callum Jones return from “Casa Amor” with a new woman, Molly Smith. Seeing them together, Shona calmly said two iconic words: “Congratulations, dear.” However, it must have been love at first sight for Callum and Molly as the couple are reportedly still together and getting stronger. Meanwhile, Shonna, who lives in London, is not married in 2022.

1. Georgia Steele and Josh Denzel

The most dramatic moment of the Love Island reunion in the UK Casa Amor is the participants of season 4 Georgia Steele and Josh Denzel. Georgia, known for her emphasis on the importance of fidelity, experienced a truly shocking moment when Josh returned from Casa Amor with makeup artist Kaz Crossley. During this scene, many viewers really felt the pain of Georgia. However, Josh and Kaz’s relationship ended six months after the end of the season. Georgia is now thriving and busy with modeling appearances and clothing deals on Instagram.