Rating of the most controversial plastic surgeries by Darcy Silva

Former “90-day Fiance” star Darcy Silva has had several plastic surgeries in the past, and some of her cosmetic improvements are outrageous. The Connecticut native first appeared in the first season of the TV series “The Groom for 90 Days: Up to 90 Days” with Jesse Mister. Although Darcy seemed genuinely in love with Jesse, he didn’t seem emotionally interested in their relationship. In the end, the couple broke up, and Darcy appeared in the new season with her Englishman boyfriend Tom Brooks.

Like Jesse, Darcy and Tom’s relationship ended after a messy argument. Since the 47-year-old reality TV star’s personal life was so controversial, she was invited for another season with her new Bulgarian boyfriend Georgi Rusev. Although Darcy and Georgie’s relationship was far from perfect, they got engaged. Unfortunately, in March of this year, the couple broke off their engagement.

Darcy is known not only for her failed relationships, but also for her constantly changing appearance. Over the past few years, she has undergone several cosmetic procedures to emphasize her beauty. Darcy seems to be happy with her various plastic surgeries, but fans of the “90-day groom” believe that some of her cosmetic procedures were completely unnecessary and exaggerated.

3. Foxy Eye Makeup

In December 2021, Darcy shocked her subscribers with her new cat eyes. Fan page 90day_e11 posted photos of Darcy on Instagram and reported that she had done a facelift with eye filaments, which lengthened her eyes and gave them an almond shape. Since Darcy’s thread lift looked painful, many viewers of 90 Day Fiancé urged her to go too far with her plastic surgeries.

2. Retouching Barbie

In August last year, Darcy, along with her twin sister Stacey Silva, went to Turkey to completely transform into a mom. The twin sisters called it the twin transformation, which included rhinoplasty, breast implants, Brazilian butt lift, lip lift and installation of Hollywood Smile veneers. The Silva sisters claimed that the transformation of the whole body helped them feel younger and lighter. But fans were unhappy, given that Darcy looked completely different after a full plastic surgery.

1. Plump lips

Lately Darcy has been showing off her big lips on Instagram that touch the tip of her nose. It seems that she decided to make her lips much bigger than before in order to achieve a Barbie image. Most viewers of the “90-day groom” are not thrilled with Darcy’s new lips. An Instagram user wrote: “You have something painted on your lips. It looks like a mustache.” While some are concerned about Darcy’s obsession with plastic surgery, others continue to criticize her on social media. But it seems that Darcy is immune to any negative reaction. It doesn’t seem that the famous star of the TV series “90-day groom” is not going to stop experimenting with his appearance in the near future.