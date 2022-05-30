Rating of the best moments from Dr. Pimple Popper

In her TLC show “Dr. Pimple Popper,” Dr. Sandra Lee is passionate about helping others, which often leads to memorable moments. A beloved dermatologist from California, Dr. Lee has a huge impact on his patients. She is the last hope of many for treatment, and most often Dr. Lee changes people’s lives for the better.

Although Dr. Lee is best known for squeezing out pimples online, unforgettable moments often happen in her show “Dr. Pimple Popper”. Although pimples still appear, viewers often see more complicated cases. Here are the five best moments of the show:

#5: Juan – Dr. Pimple Popper Season 5, Episode 1

In the season five premiere, Huang visits Dr. Li because of the large cysts he has had since he was a teenager. Other doctors have drained Huang’s cysts before, but he hopes Dr. Li will be able to remove them completely. During the operation, Dr. Lee faces difficulties because of all the scar tissue in this area. She can still completely remove his three biggest cysts. Juan felt relieved and was looking forward to getting a haircut for the first time in many years.

#4: Ken – Dr. Pimple Popper Season 6, Episode 4

Ken noticed cysts growing on his head when he was 19 years old, and since then he has had several more. One thing to know about Dr. Lee is that she never advises patients to squeeze out their growths. Unfortunately, Ken admits that he was so desperate that he tried to suck some water himself. She counted a total of seven cysts on Ken’s head, which she diagnosed as hair cysts. By removing the second cyst, Dr. Lee realizes that it is four cysts together, making it a proliferating hairy cyst. This is a difficult process due to the fact that Ken has been persuaded in the past, but Dr. Lee pleases Ken by removing the largest cysts.

#3: Jennifer – Dr. Pimple Popper Season 3, Episode 1

After living for 11 years with unusual growths on her ears, Jennifer visits Dr. Lee. Growths are immediately diagnosed as keloids, which are “scar tissue overgrowth”. Despite the risk of losing part of her ear, Jennifer is determined to remove the growths, so Dr. Lee gets down to business. Fortunately, it turned out to be easier to remove the keloids than Dr. Lee had expected. Jennifer was shocked by her transformation and left the office with more confidence than in the last ten years.

#2: Rhonda – Dr. Pimple Popper, season 3, Episode 3

Rhonda came to Dr. Lee because of bumps all over her head, including a corneal growth that bothered her. Although the horned growth (compared to a toe claw or a horse’s hoof) was quite stubborn, Dr. Lee was able to remove all of Rhonda’s bumps. The horn, Rhonda’s main concern, was sent for cancer testing and, fortunately, came back negative!

#1: Genner – Dr. Pimple Popper Season 2, Episode 1

In the premiere of the second season, Dr. Lee meets Genner. He flew in from the Philippines to help with a lump that had been growing continuously for 14 years. Dr. Lee quickly informs him that the neoplasm is called rhinophyma, which she sees again in season 4 of the TV series “Dr. Pimple Popper”. The condition is a “thickening of the skin [and] is actually an extreme form of rosacea.” After informing Genner about the risks, such as severe scarring, Dr. Lee uses an electric laser to remove the tumor and change the shape of the nose. Genner is grateful to Dr. Lee and optimistic about parting with Dr. Pimple Popper’s team.